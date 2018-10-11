Chiefs’ injuries in the secondary force a wide receiver to practice at safety

Getty Images

Injuries are piling up in the Chiefs’ secondary, forcing them to get creative.

Kansas City had wide receiver Marcus Kemp practicing at safety on Wednesday, filling in while safeties Eric Berry and Eric Murray were out of practice with injuries, after safety Armani Watts had already been placed on injured reserve. The Chiefs have been wanting to upgrade at safety this season and were reportedly in talks to make a trade with the Seahawks for Earl Thomas before Thomas suffered a season-ending injury.

Kemp played safety in high school, but he’s been only a wide receiver in college and the NFL. Expecting him to line up against Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday night would be a tall order.

The 23-year-old Kemp, who has played in all five games this season as a reserve, has made two tackles on special teams this season. But the Chiefs would prefer not to depend on him to tackle Rob Gronkowski on Sunday.