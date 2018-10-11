Colin Kaepernick speaks, but his words are blocked from video stream

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
AP

On Thursday, Colin Kaepernick received another award to commemorate his courage and sacrifice. His courage and sacrifice, however, did not extend to the courageous act of potentially sacrificing any aspect of his collusion case against the NFL.

After Kaepernick received the W.E.B Dubois Medal from Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African & American Research on Thursday afternoon, the live stream of the event was replaced with this message: “Due to the current litigation of W.E.B. Du Boss medalist Colin Kaepernick. No press photography or video livestream will be allowed of his remarks.”

That message appeared on the stream for roughly five minutes, ending as Kaepernick walked away from the podium.

There was a crowd in attendance, and tweets or other accounts of his comments may emerge. But nothing will be as reliable as the actual words themselves.

Kaepernick presumably was acting on the advice of his lawyers. The better advice may have been to embrace the moment, speak his mind, own his words, and not worry about the comments being used against him by the NFL in the looming arbitration hearing. Indeed, if he actually said something that would in some way undermine his claim, the NFL likely will find out about it anyway.

Maybe he should have written his words in advance, run them by his lawyers, and delivered them clearly and directly, without straying from the script. It would have filled months of silence (but for a Nike commercial) with a clear message that could have been crafted not to hurt but to help his cause.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Colin Kaepernick speaks, but his words are blocked from video stream

  2. There is a class of people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of certain groups before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs-partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want that group to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.

  4. Lets see….The opportunity to play in the NFL is just that….an opportunity! In my thirty some years of employment, I have always had to adapt to whatever my employer’s requirements were? I always had an option to pursue other employment, because this is America, but those are choices we all make. I have made, and still make a point of not expressing my political views in and around my work place, because that is not why they hired me. If Mr. K had the same sense, he could have faked his way through a lucrative career as a quarterback in the NFL, while still preserving the right to vote for the candidate of his choice, just like the rest of us?

  7. Did everyone forget how bad he was for 2 years before he started kneeling? I mean, he was a bench player before that. Are there other QBs just as bad who have a job? Yes! But they don’t bring drama. And if kap was tearing up the league like he did for a year or two, some owner would put up with the drama in return for wins. But with his play these days he’s just not worth it. So stop with the race BS because many players got away with acting up but still played because they produced.

  11. Anicra says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:03 pm
    There is a class of people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of certain groups before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs-partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want that group to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.

    ——–

    And then There’s the group of people that make a business out of complaining about the two groups you mention, but really don’t want them to go away either.

  12. Courage and sacrifice?????? Look up Pat Tillman in the Dictionary….. thing is, he didn’t seek fame or to be a martyr… he just went and did what he felt he needed to do…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!