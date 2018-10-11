Colts may have an unproven center on Sunday

Getty Images

The Colts’ injuries woes could result in quarterback Andrew Luck receiving snaps from an unproven player on Sunday.

With Ryan Kelly not practicing this week due to a calf injury, the duties on Sunday against the Jets could fall to practice squad Sean Harlow or Evan Boehm, who recently was signed from the Rams’ practice squad.

Both were snapping to Luck and Jacoby Brissett on Sunday, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com.

Regardless of whether it’s Harlow or Boehm, Luck may need to worry about pressure up the middle as he tries to move the ball without getting himself injured, again.