Corey Clement touchdown gives Eagles 14-3 lead

Home teams are undefeated in Thursday night games this season, but the Eagles are on the way to changing that.

The Eagles, playing without Darren Sproles and Jay Ajayi, have gotten 15 rushing yards and a touchdown from Corey Clement. His 1-yard score with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter was his second rushing touchdown of the season and gave Philadelphia a 14-3 lead.

He entered with 27 carries for 112 yards in three games this season.

The Eagles’ second touchdown drive was set up by DeAndre Carter’s 23-yard punt return to the New York 44.

Carson Wentz completed 7 of 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. Eli Manning was 3-for-8 for 27 yards and an interception.