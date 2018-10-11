Dak Prescott: Things are great with Allen Hurns

Getty Images

A rocky start to the season for the Cowboys has included wide receivers Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley chiming in to say that they are getting open even if they aren’t putting up numbers and Hurns expressing some misgivings about the playcalling.

Beasley said that his comments had nothing to do with quarterback Dak Prescott and Hurns said earlier this week that he was not trying to throw anyone under the bus, but offensive issues have a away of always cycling back to the quarterback in the NFL and that’s true in Dallas this week as well.

Prescott said Thursday that he and Hurns have addressed the wideout’s feelings and that things are “great” between them. Prescott also echoed running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s feeling that everything is OK in the team’s locker room.

“I don’t worry about the locker room splitting,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We have great leadership, great men in this locker room. With all of that being said, any time anything comes up and it’s even a hint that it could serve as that, we address it immediately.”

Prescott and Elliott can say that over and over again, but the Cowboys are 2-3 and rank 30th in points scored and passing yards. Until those things improve, there’s unlikely to be a stop of the kind of chatter that’s gone on around the team the last couple of weeks.