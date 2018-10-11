Dalvin Cook up to full practice

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook‘s chances of playing against the Cardinals on Sunday are looking better.

Cook was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, which was the same level he was at last Friday before being listed as questionable to face the Eagles. Cook did not wind up playing, but he was back to full participation on Thursday and that would seem to put him on track to make his fourth appearance of the season.

Cook also missed Week Three with the hamstring issue and returned for Week Four before aggravating the injury.

The rest of the injury report was unchanged from Wednesday. Left tackle Riley Reiff, safety Andrew Sendejo, defensive end Everson Griffen and defensive end Tashawn Bower were all out.