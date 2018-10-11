Darius Leonard, Malik Hooker among Colts returning to practice

Getty Images

The Colts have been dealing with a long injury list for most of the season and Wednesday’s practice report suggested that things would not be changing this week.

Eleven members of the team were out of practice to kick off the week, but things are looking a little better on Thursday.

Linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Malik Hooker, safety Clayton Geathers and offensive lineman Denzelle Good are all back on the field after sitting out on Wednesday. Leonard and Good did not play last week while Geathers suffered a concussion and a neck injury in the loss to the Patriots.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and running back Marlon Mack, who have both been out for extended periods, practiced fully on Wednesday and are back on the field Thursday.

That good news is balanced out by the continued absence of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle, center Ryan Kelly and tight end Eric Ebron. Injury designations for Sunday will be released on Friday afternoon.