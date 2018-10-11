David Irving present and ready to participate in Cowboys practice

Getty Images

David Irving‘s extended absence is apparently over.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys defensive tackle is in the building and expected to practice today.

Irving hasn’t played this year, after a four-game suspension followed by a personal leave to handle an ongoing custody case.

If Irving is on the property and has his personal issues taken care of, he could provide an immediate boost for their defense.

He had 7.0 sacks last season, showing his ability to disrupt the pocket. But until he’s available and eligible on a consistent basis, it’s hard to know what to expect from him.