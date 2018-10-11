DeVante Parker “not really sure” of Sunday status

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has been an observer for most of the 2018 season and it’s up in the air whether he’ll continue to be watching football instead of playing it when the Dolphins face the Bears on Sunday.

Parker has missed the last two games with a quad injury and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was noncommittal on his chances of playing when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

“I’m not really sure,” Parker said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I’m just going a day at a time and working my way back in there.”

Parker missed the first two games of the year with a broken finger and had two catches for 40 yards in his lone appearance of the season. There’s been rumblings about the Dolphins shopping Parker in a trade, something that would be easier if he played more than once a month especially with a $9.3 million option for next season that is only guaranteed against injury.