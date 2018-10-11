Duke Johnson remaining positive despite lack of chances

Getty Images

Duke Johnson played a big role for the Browns last season, leading the Browns with 74 catches and 693 yards. He also rushed for 348 yards and scored seven total touchdowns.

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley has called Johnson’s number far less this season, with the running back catching 10 passes for 91 yards and rushing for 75 yards on 17 carries.

Johnson admits frustration at not contributing more.

“I don’t think these games have to be as hard as they are,” Johnson told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think I can help this team win given more opportunities. But even with the limited ones I get, I’m just trying to make the best of it. I’m all about helping us win and not going into more overtime games if we don’t have to. Win in regulation. I’m all for it. Whatever I need to do.”

A pep talk from Tyrod Taylor on Wednesday helped Johnson put things in perspective. Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion and lost his job to Baker Mayfield in Week Three.

“He told me to just be more positive,” Johnson said. “Just focus on all the good. It’s not all bad. It’s not all good. You’re going to have some days when you’re not feeling so well. Just find a way to get through it.”