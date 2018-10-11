Eagles add Lane Johnson to injury report

Getty Images

The Eagles submitted their final injury report yesterday, but had a late addition this morning.

The team announced that right tackle Lane Johnson was now questionable for tonight’s game against the Giants with an ankle injury.

It’s unclear what happened to Johnson or when, but it’s a bit of a concern as they try to regain some sense of balance and get a needed win.

And at the very least, it shows they take the injury reporting system seriously, unlike the Raiders, who left guard Kelechi Osemele home from their trip last week but never bothered announcing that he was out.