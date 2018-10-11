Eagles convert Eli Manning INT into early lead

AP

The Eagles had only five takeaways in their first five games. They got one in the first 45 seconds Thursday.

After briefly getting a takeaway on the opening kickoff — replay overturned the on-field ruling with the ground causing Jawill Davis to lose the ball — the Eagles got one that counted on the second play from scrimmage. Eli Manning‘s throw intended for Scott Simonson was tipped in the air by Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks and intercepted by Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Grugier-Hill returned it 24 yards to the Giants 16.

That was Manning’s 88th interception since 2013, the most in the NFL, according to NFL Research.

The Eagles, who had an NFL-low three points off turnovers, converted with a touchdown.

On third-and-seven, Carson Wentz scrambled to his right. Alshon Jeffery followed on the end line, losing Landon Collins, and catching the 13-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

It marked Wentz’s 19th consecutive game with a touchdown pass, setting a team record.

The Giants got a field goal out of their next drive, thanks to a 46-yard run by Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles lead 7-3 with 10:06 remaining in the first quarter.