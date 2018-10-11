Eagles generating the most pressure of any defense

Getty Images

The Eagles’ defense is right in the middle of the league in sacks, but sacks don’t tell the whole story of how well a defense rushes the passer.

Philadelphia, with 12 sacks this season, is tied for 16th in the NFL in that category. But the Eagles are actually first in the NFL in how often they get close enough to the opposing quarterback to hit him or hurry him.

According to Chris Trapasso of the Buffalo News, using data compiled by Pro Football Focus, the Eagles’ defense has pressured the opposing quarterback on 41.1 percent of dropbacks, the best rate in the NFL.

With the Eagles taking on the Giants tonight, Eli Manning may find himself hurried often.