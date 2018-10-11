Eagles Jason Peters out with biceps injury; Giants Ray-Ray Armstrong out with concussion

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters left Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants with a biceps injury sustained in the third quarter.

Giants linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong was also knocked out of the game after sustaining a concussion on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Peters was injured as he tried to account for an unblocked rusher coming free at quarterback Carson Wentz. He immediately came to the sideline and was replaced by Halapoulivaati Vaitai at left tackle.

Peters played in just seven games in 2017 before ACL and MCL tears his knee ended his season. If Peters tore his biceps, it could mean another premature end to his season for the second year in a row. With Lane Johnson already hobbled with an ankle injury, the Eagles have become quite thin at tackle.

Armstrong took a shot to his chin from Eagles tight end Joshua Perkins as he tried to get down the field to cover the kickoff. Armstrong was down for an extended stretch and immediately headed to the locker room upon leaving the field. He was ruled out shortly after by the Giants.