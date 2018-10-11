Eagles rolling Giants 24-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Giants had hoped to climb back into the NFC East race with a victory over the Eagles tonight. To do that, though, they will have to climb out of a big hole.

The Eagles have had their way with the Giants, leading 24-6 at the half.

It’s the most points Philadelphia has scored in a game this season.

Other than two plays by Saquon Barkley, Giants fans have had little to cheer. Barkley had a run of 46 yards and a 55-yard reception. That led to two chip-shot field goals as the Giants couldn’t get the ball in the end zone despite getting to the New York 15 and 3.

Aldrick Rosas made field goals of 33 and 21 yards for the Giants but was short from 52.

Barkely has nine rushes for 71 yards and four catches for 78 yards. But Eli Manning has completed only 9 of 22 passes for 142 yards with an interception on the second play from scrimmage by Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Philadelphia converted the takeaway into a 16-yard touchdown drive and early 7-0 lead.

Odell Beckham has only two catches for 12 yards.

The Giants have failed to convert on 15 consecutive third-down tries, including going 0-for-8 in the first half.

Carson Wentz has completed 14 of 21 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He has a 13-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery and a 10-yard toss to Zach Ertz. Corey Clement has a 1-yard touchdown run.

Nelson Agholor has two catches for 90 yards.

Michael Bennett has a sack and a forced fumble, but Nate Solder recovered for the Giants to prevent even more points for the Eagles in the first half.