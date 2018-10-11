Frank Reich sees similarities between Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich has spent time watching film of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and it has sent his mind back to the job he had before coming to Indianapolis.

Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia the last two years, which means he had a front row seat for quarterback Carson Wentz‘s transition to the NFL. On Wednesday, Reich said that he’s seen similarities between Wentz and Darnold.

“It feels like to me a little bit of the same personality,” Reich said, via NorthJersey.com. “It’s not too big, from the standpoint of not only intellectually, but … emotionally. The game’s not too big. And then just physically, being able to make the throws. And the athleticism. I haven’t evaluated Sam’s athleticism compared to someone like Carson or Andrew [Luck], but you get to see he’s made some good plays with his feet. He’s made some really good plays with his feet that honestly surprised me a little bit. I didn’t realize he was that good of an athlete running the ball as well.”

Wentz went from an up-and-down rookie season to an MVP contender before his torn ACL last year. The Jets would love to see something similar, excepting the torn ACL, from Darnold.