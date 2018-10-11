Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb still out of practice

Getty Images

The good news for Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is that he’s out of the concussion protocol.

The bad news is that he’s still out of practice. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Allison will be doing rehab work during Thursday’s practice because of a hamstring injury that was also an issue while he was dealing with his concussion.

Allison, who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, will be joined in the rehab group by wide receiver Randall Cobb. Cobb has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury of his own.

With Allison and Cobb out of the lineup, the Packers were down to Davante Adams and three rookies at receiver for last weekend’s 31-23 loss. That may have contributed to the Lions jumping out to a 24-0 lead, although two lost fumbles for Aaron Rodgers and three missed field goals by Mason Crosby were also big parts of the mix.