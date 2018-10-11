Giants fined Odell Beckham for interview comments

Getty Images

Odell Beckham‘s interview last week was a costly one.

Beckham, the Giants wide receiver who made controversial comments about his team last week, was fined by the Giants this week, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

In the interview, with Josina Anderson on ESPN, Beckham said “I don’t know” when asked if the Giants have a problem at quarterback with Eli Manning, and said, “That’s a tough question” when asked if he’s happy in New York.

The team reportedly was not happy with Beckham, as reports have indicated that coaches, players and the front office have all told Beckham that he should keep any issues with the team in house.‏

The Giants signed Beckham to a huge new contract this year, so he can afford to say what’s on his mind. Even if this time it cost him.