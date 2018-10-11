Hayden Hurst ready for bigger role after knocking off rust

Getty Images

Hayden Hurst made his much-anticipated debut Sunday. The first-round pick played only 21 of 87 snaps, getting two targets and one catch for 7 yards.

“OK, about what you’d expect probably,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Hurst’s performance, via Clifton Brown of the team website.

Hurst, though, appears ready for a bigger role after missing the first four games with a stress fracture.

Tight ends Maxx Williams, Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle have combined for 49 catches for 376 yards and a touchdown, but Hurst was drafted 25th overall for a reason.

“He had a fantastic practice yesterday [Wednesday],” offensive coordinator Marty Morhinweg said of Hurst. “So that first week, if you look at it, you have a rookie who has never played in a league game coming off of a major injury. He was knocking a little bit of rust off last week, and then, man, I was excited, because he practiced really well [Wednesday], so I think he’s on the [rise].”