Hue Jackson warns of bandwagon fans after Snoop Dogg visits Browns

Getty Images

The Dawg Pound turned into the Dogg Pound this week, but Hue Jackson doesn’t want his suddenly popular Browns to forget where they came from.

Cleveland’s drawn more attention than you’d think a 2-2-1 team would, and that includes rapper and cultural icon Snoop Dogg showing up at practice Wednesday.

“Snoop, I’ve known him for quite a while,” Jackson humblebragged, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He’s been around some other places I have been. . . . It was good to have him out for a moment. A lot of guys see him on the sideline, and his message was ‘Man, you guys are doing some good things, some really good things.’

“I thought that was great. At the same time, there are going to be a lot of people that want to come be on this wagon when the wagon gets rolling, and we’re going to circle the wagon. I know that because I didn’t see any of these people the last two years. I’m still the same guy. I still knew all of these people prior to this year. We’re not going to get caught up in any of that. Our players won’t, and that’s my message to them. We are going to work, and we’re going to continue to get better and see where we are.”

Snoop happened to be in Cleveland promoting a show, so he stopped by. And he’s always identified as a Steelers fan, but he declared a fondness for what’s happening within the division of his favorite.

“The real Dogg had to come see the Dawg Pound and make it official,” he said on Cleveland Browns Daily. “I like a lot of players y’all got on your team. I like what y’all doing. [Jarvis] Landry, [Baker] Mayfield, [Myles] Garrett, [Jabrill] Peppers. It’s a bunch of guys I like how they get down.”

And as the Browns continue to build on what they’ve done so far — and dare we say it, perhaps a winning record someday — more and more celebrities will inevitably turn up.