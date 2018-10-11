Hugh Freeze named offensive coordinator for Arizona’s AAF team

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football has given Hugh Freeze his first coaching job since he left Ole Miss in July 2017.

Freeze has been named the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Hotshots. He will work with head coach Rick Neuheisel.

Freeze chose to resign as the head coach at Ole Miss after phone calls he made to an escort service were uncovered as part of the discovery process of a lawsuit filed by his predecessor Houston Nutt. Freeze was 39-25 over five years in Oxford and also coached Arkansas State. Freeze was a high school coach in Memphis before moving to the college ranks and landed in Michael Lewis’ book The Blind Side when he coached Michael Oher.

The Hotshots also announced that longtime Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti will run their defense. They also hired linebackers coach Tim Hundley, defensive line coach Ron Aiken, offensive assistant Chris Reinert and quarterbacks coach Steve Axman.