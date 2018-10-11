Isaiah Crowell out of second straight practice

Getty Images

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell had a huge day against the Broncos last Sunday, but his chances of following it up with another one against the Colts are looking a bit dim on Thursday.

Crowell, who set a franchise record with 219 rushing yards, did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with an ankle injury. The thought that it might have just been a rest day after his busy Sunday is harder to buy now that he’s sitting out of Thursday’s practice as well.

If Crowell can’t go, Bilal Powell and Trenton Cannon would be the available running backs on Sunday.

The Jets are also practicing without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Buster Skrine for the second straight day. Johnson missed last week with a quad injury and Skrine suffered a concussion against Denver.