J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt reflect on sharing league lead in sacks

Houston’s J.J. Watt and his little brother, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, each have six sacks this season. No one else in the NFL has more.

The Watt brothers (who are in a three-way tie for the sack lead with Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins) reflected this week on how special it is that they’re each at the top of the league.

“It’s pretty wild when you go and you look at the sack sheet, and you see our names next to each other,” J.J. told ESPN. “We used to beat up on each other in backyard, and now we get to see our names at the top of the NFL sack charts. So it’s incredible, and I’m lucky. I have two incredible brothers [T.J. and Chargers fullback Derek Watt], and I’m very fortunate.”

T.J. is a big fan of both of his brothers.

“That’s something I’ll never take for granted is to be able to sit on the couch and watch them play. It’s pretty special,” T.J. said.

J.J. may have the upper hand in taking the sack lead from his brother this weekend. His Texans take on the Bills, whose quarterback, Josh Allen, has been sacked an NFL-high 19 times this season. T.J. and the Steelers will take on the Bengals, whose quarterback, Andy Dalton, has been sacked only nine times this season.