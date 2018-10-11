Jaguars add Jalen Ramsey to injury report

Getty Images

The Jaguars added cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the injury report Thursday. He was limited with a knee injury.

He has played 317 snaps this season, which is 99 percent of the team’s defensive plays.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (back) returned to a full practice Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Center Brandon Linder (knee) and left guard Andrew Norwell (foot) were limited. Neither practiced Wednesday.

The Cowboys added defensive end Randy Gregory to their report. He was limited with a knee injury. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) had a limited practice after missing Wednesday.