Jamaal Charles hopes to be “a spark to the fire” for Jaguars

The Jaguars signed running back Jamaal Charles this week to shore up a backfield that’s lost Corey Grant for the season and has only had Leonard Fournette able to go for portions of two games.

Charles’ own health was an issue at the tail end of his long run with the Chiefs as he played just eight games in 2015 and 2016 before moving on to play a reserve role for the Broncos in 14 games last year. Charles said on Wednesday that his health is not a concern now, however.

“You learn from the things you go through and you keep on moving because I can’t look back and get those years back,” Charles said, via Jacksonville.com. “I feel good. Last year, I was trying to get back to feeling good and get back healthy again. Now, I have been out for a while, but I have also had time to get my body right and get stronger and get healthy. I feel great. I’m trying to win. That is what I am trying to get done down here.”

When asked what he thinks he can bring to the team, Charles said that he wants to “get them excited that I am here and be a spark to the fire that is going to make a flame.” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that the team expects T.J. Yeldon to carry the load, but an explosion or two for Charles could make for a lighter weight on Yeldon’s shoulders.