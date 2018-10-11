Lane Johnson is active; Rhett Ellison won’t play

Getty Images

The Eagles downgraded right tackle Lane Johnson to questionable Thursday morning. But Johnson will play after going through a pregame workout on his injured ankle.

Johnson fully practiced Wednesday after being a limited participant Tuesday. He will try to push through the injury tonight.

The Eagles already had ruled out five players Wednesday, and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep) are inactive. The team’s other two inactives are offensive guard Matt Pryor and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

The Giants won’t have their top two tight ends with Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison inactive. The team already had ruled out Engram (knee) with Ellison (foot) entering the day as questionable.

The Giants’ other inactives are receiver Russell Shepard (neck), quarterback Kyle Lauletta, safety Kamrin Moore, center Evan Brown and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

New York will have Olivier Vernon in the lineup for the first time this year. He missed the first five weeks with an ankle injury.