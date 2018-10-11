Marcus Peters on struggles: Come back and make some plays the next week

Getty Images

The Rams have won every game they’ve played this season, but the last two have come in spite of some rocky defensive play.

They’ve given up 31 points in each game and cornerback Marcus Peters‘ play has been part of the problem. He was beaten for touchdowns in both games and has generally played at a lower level than he did while with the Chiefs the last couple of years.

Peters hurt his calf in Week Three, but said Wednesday he feels 100 percent while acknowledging that his play has not been good enough recently.

“Nah,” Peters said, via the Los Angeles Times. “But it’s football baby. That’s the beautiful thing about it. You’re going to have these weeks like this to where it’s going to be a struggle to get in the flow … and make some plays, and make some big plays. And, I mean, you just got to make some plays the next week.”

Peters and the rest of the defense will try to get on track against the Broncos this Sunday.