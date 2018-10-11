Matt Kalil on pace to practice next week, return in November

Getty Images

Both the Panthers starting tackles are on injured reserve, but the expensive one is about to come back.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil said he was recovering well from his preseason knee procedure, and was ready to resume practice next week.

If the Panthers activate him at first availability, he’d be eligible to play Nov. 4 against the Buccaneers, and Kalil said that was the plan.

The veteran tackle struggled at times before the knee problem, though injuries have compromised his play throughout his career. The Panthers signed him to a five-year, $55 million deal last year in free agency, a cap-anchor parting gift from former General Manager Dave Gettleman to replacement Marty Hurney (bringing that storyline full circle).

The Panthers have used journeyman Chris Clark at left tackle in Kalil’s absence, with Taylor Moton replacing injured right tackle Daryl Williams.