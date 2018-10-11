No practice for Chris Hogan on Thursday

Getty Images

The Patriots had one change from their Wednesday injury report and it involved wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Hogan was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday due to a thigh injury and he dialed things down on Thursday. Hogan was listed as a non-participant as the team continued to prepare for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Friday will bring another practice and the release of the team’s injury designations. A questionable tag for Hogan seems like a good bet unless things have gotten much worse since Wednesday.

If that’s the case, it seems likely he’ll have company in that category. Running back Sony Michel, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Josh Gordon are part of a group of eight players who were limited in Thursday’s practice.