Patrick Mahomes learned from watching film of Tom Brady

Getty Images

To watch them play, there are few apparent similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

But the young Chiefs quarterback was quick to point out how much he learned from his veteran Patriots counterpart, from the film he studied in college.

Mahomes’ college coach Kliff Kingsbury was a one-time teammate of Brady’s, and made it a point to have Mahomes watch film of Brady to learn how the position was played.

“(Kingsbury) showed me things that he liked with Tom and his pocket movements and stuff he did within the pocket that I’ve tried to put in my game a little bit,” Mahomes said, via Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “And, he’s someone that’s had a ton of success in this league and is someone that you do take stuff from.”

“Just the way he can move within the pocket and still find lanes to throw the ball is something that I find is truly special. I mean, I try to do that, but I mean, you have to keep working on that. He’s done that his whole entire career, and it’s something that bought him a lot of extra time in the pocket to make a lot of great throws.”

Of course, there are things Mahomes can do that Brady can’t (like throw the football over the mountain while on the move), but many of those fine points of Brady’s game are things that are learned over time.

So as impressive as Mahomes’ start has been, there’s still plenty of things he can learn, and he’s figured out who to watch.