PFT’s Week Six picks

We’re finally doing better when it comes to picking games. Or more accurately not as poorly.

For the year, I’ve nudged my record to 47-31, which finally puts me over the 60-percent threshold. MDS is five games back, with a 42-36 mark.

This week, we disagree on four of the 15 games. For all of the Week Six picks, scroll down. For the weekly “Best Bets,” check out the video that soon will be attached to this post.

In that category, I was 2-1 last week, and MDS was 0-3. For the year, I’m 7-7-1. He’s 4-10-1.

Eagles at Giants

MDS’s take: Carson Wentz has not played particularly well in his return from last year’s knee injury, but I’m expecting him to have a good game in a division contest the Eagles have to win.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Giants 17.

Florio’s take: The Eagles aren’t what they were a year ago. The Giants may not be, either. At least for one night.

Florio’s pick: Giants 23, Eagles 20.

Buccaneers at Falcons

MDS’s take: Jameis Winston gets his first start of the season against a depleted Falcons secondary, but Matt Ryan will have a bigger game in a close win.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 28, Buccaneers 27.

Florio’s take: Take the over, no matter how high it is.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 45, Buccaneers 38.

Panthers at Washington

MDS’s take: It’s hard to bet on Washington after that ugly performance on Monday night.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 20, Washington 17.

Florio’s take: Short week after a blowout loss could mean another blowout loss for a Washington team that won’t be in first place much longer in the NFC East.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 30, Washington 21.

Seahawks at Raiders

MDS’s take: I have a hunch the Seahawks are heading toward a big decline, and the heartbreaking loss to the Rams took a lot of wind out of their sails. The London games are often unpredictable, and the Raiders should pull the upset.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 20, Seahawks 17.

Florio’s take: This should be the easiest game plan Jon Gruden ever draws up. 1. Give it to Marshawn. 2. Give it to Marshawn. 3. Give it to Marshawn. 4. See steps one through three.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 23, Seahawks 20.

Colts at Jets

MDS’s take: I don’t know if the Jets can replicate all the big plays they had against the Broncos, but I do think Sam Darnold is in for a big game against the Colts’ defense.

MDS’s pick: Jets 24, Colts 21.

Florio’s take: The 1-4 Colts could be 5-0. With extra time to prepare and a Jets team that is inconsistent, the visiting team wins the reunion of an AFC East rivalry.

Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Jets 17.

Cardinals at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Cardinals finally got a win, but they still may be the worst top-to-bottom team in the NFL.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 20, Cardinals 10.

Florio’s take: The Vikings have underachieved at home this year. As they enter a softer spot of the schedule, they can’t continue to screw around with inferior teams.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 31, Cardinals 17.

Steelers at Bengals

MDS’s take: This is the Steelers’ last-gasp chance at staying in the division race. Lose this one and it’s very hard to see them coming back in the AFC North. I think they’ll lose this one.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 28, Steelers 21.

Florio’s take: If the Steelers can avoid digging themselves a deep hole, they can bury the Bengals.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 30, Bengals 20.

Chargers at Browns

MDS’s take: The Browns are an undeniably better team than they were a year ago, but I think they’re going to come back to earth a bit against the Chargers.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 20, Browns 10.

Florio’s take: Never let a good story get in the way of a good pick. The Browns are a good story, but the Chargers are currently a better play.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Browns 21.

Bills at Texans

MDS’s take: This should be an easy home win, as J.J. Watt makes Josh Allen‘s life miserable

MDS’s pick: Texans 17, Bills 3.

Florio’s take: It’s easy to ask how these teams are each 2-3, but for very different reasons.

Florio’s pick: Texans 23, Bills 10.

Bears at Dolphins

MDS’s take: The Bears have looked like world-beaters and the Dolphins have struggled of late, but I think a course correction is coming for both teams.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 21, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: Matt Nagy gets two weeks to prepare for the Dolphins, but it won’t be enough to hang a third straight loss on a Dolphins team that didn’t get to 3-0 accidentally.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 20, Bears 17.

Rams at Broncos

MDS’s take: A cold and perhaps snowy day in Denver won’t be enough to slow down the Rams’ offense.

MDS’s pick: Rams 24, Broncos 17.

Florio’s take: The L.A. defense has been suspect in recent weeks, and the Broncos are getting desperate. Besides, if Case Keenum can’t take down one of his various former teams, he may soon be the former starter in Denver.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 27, Rams 24.

Ravens at Titans

MDS’s take: Joe Flacco is playing a little better this year than he did last year, but I’m not really sold on this idea that he has improved significantly thanks to the presence of Lamar Jackson. I think he’ll have a rough outing in Tennessee.

MDS’s pick: Titans 20, Ravens 13.

Florio’s take: Both teams underachieved in Week Five. The Titans will keep it close, as they always do. This time around, the Ravens should be able to find a way to score a few more points than their foe does.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 16, Titans 13.

Jaguars at Cowboys

MDS’s take: The Jaguars’ ugly loss to the Chiefs has scared me off them. Granted the Cowboys are not the Chiefs, but I think Dallas is going to take a low-scoring game at home.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 10, Jaguars 7.

Florio’s take: The down-up-down-up-down Cowboys are due to have an up week. Their defense should be able to shut down the Jacksonville offense, and the Dallas defense should be able to score enough points to prevail.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 16, Jaguars 12.

Chiefs at Patriots

MDS’s take: The best matchup of the week is on Sunday night, and I think the Chiefs will prove they’re the class of the AFC.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 21.

Florio’s take: Bill Belichick likes to take away what the opposing offense does best. Rarely does he face an offense that does everything best.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Patriots 31.

49ers at Packers

MDS’s take: This has the potential to be the second consecutive Monday night blowout. I don’t see the 49ers keeping it close in Green Bay against a Packers team that has its back against the wall.

MDS’s pick: Packers 31, 49ers 14.

Florio’s take: If the Packers lose this one, it’s going to be a long year in Green Bay.

Florio’s pick: Packers 30, 49ers 13.