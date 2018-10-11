PFT’s Week Six picks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
We’re finally doing better when it comes to picking games. Or more accurately not as poorly.

Last week, I got 10 of 15 games right, with MDS at 9-6. For the year, I’m now at

For the year, I’ve nudged my record to 47-31, which finally puts me over the 60-percent threshold. MDS is five games back, with a 42-36 mark.

This week, we disagree on four of the 15 games. For all of the Week Six picks, scroll down. For the weekly “Best Bets,” check out the video that soon will be attached to this post.

In that category, I was 2-1 last week, and MDS was 0-3. For the year, I’m 7-7-1. He’s 4-10-1.

Eagles at Giants

MDS’s take: Carson Wentz has not played particularly well in his return from last year’s knee injury, but I’m expecting him to have a good game in a division contest the Eagles have to win.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Giants 17.

Florio’s take: The Eagles aren’t what they were a year ago. The Giants may not be, either. At least for one night.

Florio’s pick: Giants 23, Eagles 20.

Buccaneers at Falcons

MDS’s take: Jameis Winston gets his first start of the season against a depleted Falcons secondary, but Matt Ryan will have a bigger game in a close win.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 28, Buccaneers 27.

Florio’s take: Take the over, no matter how high it is.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 45, Buccaneers 38.

Panthers at Washington

MDS’s take: It’s hard to bet on Washington after that ugly performance on Monday night.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 20, Washington 17.

Florio’s take: Short week after a blowout loss could mean another blowout loss for a Washington team that won’t be in first place much longer in the NFC East.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 30, Washington 21.

Seahawks at Raiders

MDS’s take: I have a hunch the Seahawks are heading toward a big decline, and the heartbreaking loss to the Rams took a lot of wind out of their sails. The London games are often unpredictable, and the Raiders should pull the upset.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 20, Seahawks 17.

Florio’s take: This should be the easiest game plan Jon Gruden ever draws up. 1. Give it to Marshawn. 2. Give it to Marshawn. 3. Give it to Marshawn. 4. See steps one through three.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 23, Seahawks 20.

Colts at Jets

MDS’s take: I don’t know if the Jets can replicate all the big plays they had against the Broncos, but I do think Sam Darnold is in for a big game against the Colts’ defense.

MDS’s pick: Jets 24, Colts 21.

Florio’s take: The 1-4 Colts could be 5-0. With extra time to prepare and a Jets team that is inconsistent, the visiting team wins the reunion of an AFC East rivalry.

Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Jets 17.

Cardinals at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Cardinals finally got a win, but they still may be the worst top-to-bottom team in the NFL.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 20, Cardinals 10.

Florio’s take: The Vikings have underachieved at home this year. As they enter a softer spot of the schedule, they can’t continue to screw around with inferior teams.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 31, Cardinals 17.

Steelers at Bengals

MDS’s take: This is the Steelers’ last-gasp chance at staying in the division race. Lose this one and it’s very hard to see them coming back in the AFC North. I think they’ll lose this one.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 28, Steelers 21.

Florio’s take: If the Steelers can avoid digging themselves a deep hole, they can bury the Bengals.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 30, Bengals 20.

Chargers at Browns

MDS’s take: The Browns are an undeniably better team than they were a year ago, but I think they’re going to come back to earth a bit against the Chargers.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 20, Browns 10.

Florio’s take: Never let a good story get in the way of a good pick. The Browns are a good story, but the Chargers are currently a better play.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Browns 21.

Bills at Texans

MDS’s take: This should be an easy home win, as J.J. Watt makes Josh Allen‘s life miserable

MDS’s pick: Texans 17, Bills 3.

Florio’s take: It’s easy to ask how these teams are each 2-3, but for very different reasons.

Florio’s pick: Texans 23, Bills 10.

Bears at Dolphins

MDS’s take: The Bears have looked like world-beaters and the Dolphins have struggled of late, but I think a course correction is coming for both teams.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 21, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: Matt Nagy gets two weeks to prepare for the Dolphins, but it won’t be enough to hang a third straight loss on a Dolphins team that didn’t get to 3-0 accidentally.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 20, Bears 17.

Rams at Broncos

MDS’s take: A cold and perhaps snowy day in Denver won’t be enough to slow down the Rams’ offense.

MDS’s pick: Rams 24, Broncos 17.

Florio’s take: The L.A. defense has been suspect in recent weeks, and the Broncos are getting desperate. Besides, if Case Keenum can’t take down one of his various former teams, he may soon be the former starter in Denver.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 27, Rams 24.

Ravens at Titans

MDS’s take: Joe Flacco is playing a little better this year than he did last year, but I’m not really sold on this idea that he has improved significantly thanks to the presence of Lamar Jackson. I think he’ll have a rough outing in Tennessee.

MDS’s pick: Titans 20, Ravens 13.

Florio’s take: Both teams underachieved in Week Five. The Titans will keep it close, as they always do. This time around, the Ravens should be able to find a way to score a few more points than their foe does.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 16, Titans 13.

Jaguars at Cowboys

MDS’s take: The Jaguars’ ugly loss to the Chiefs has scared me off them. Granted the Cowboys are not the Chiefs, but I think Dallas is going to take a low-scoring game at home.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 10, Jaguars 7.

Florio’s take: The down-up-down-up-down Cowboys are due to have an up week. Their defense should be able to shut down the Jacksonville offense, and the Dallas defense should be able to score enough points to prevail.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 16, Jaguars 12.

Chiefs at Patriots

MDS’s take: The best matchup of the week is on Sunday night, and I think the Chiefs will prove they’re the class of the AFC.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, Patriots 21.

Florio’s take: Bill Belichick likes to take away what the opposing offense does best. Rarely does he face an offense that does everything best.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Patriots 31.

49ers at Packers

MDS’s take: This has the potential to be the second consecutive Monday night blowout. I don’t see the 49ers keeping it close in Green Bay against a Packers team that has its back against the wall.

MDS’s pick: Packers 31, 49ers 14.

Florio’s take: If the Packers lose this one, it’s going to be a long year in Green Bay.

Florio’s pick: Packers 30, 49ers 13.

22 responses to “PFT’s Week Six picks

  3. Ahh, I see MDS has figured out he can’t just go with the Vegas line for his picks. Both Florio and MDS picking the Cowboys over the Jags should make all Boy’s fans nervous.

  7. Florio’s take: It’s easy to ask how these teams are each 2-3, but for very different reasons.
    ________________________________________________________________

    Yeah, The difference is the Texans lost to a team(Tennessee)the Bills beat and won against two teams that are very average(Dallas, Indianapolis).

    The Bills three losses are from LAC, Green Bay & Baltimore… Three tough teams.

    Don’t count on this being an easy Texan win Florio.

  8. Patriots game 6. Have you guys not learned anything over the last dozen years? And if you can’t beat the Raiders you suck.

  10. KC’s is suspect, especially now if Berry and Houston are out. The Patriots will have no problem moving the ball and scoring. They just need to do it slow enough to keep the defense off the field as much as possible. Pats 31 – KC 28

  11. Bears are playing close to the best D in the league and the Fins are playing close to the worst offense in the league. My guess is neither one of you guys are putting money on it.

  13. PFT’s week 6 power Rankings: Bears #10, Dolphins #16. Naturally that means Dolphins beat Bears this week. Huh?

  14. I don’t think the Bears lose to the Dolphins, the Jags lose to the Cowboys, or the Colts go 5-0 in even the darkest of timelines. Even Thanos with the power of the 7th brown infinity stone couldn’t force that on the universe.

  15. If the Pats don’t turn it over they’ll win mainly because they are at home and not at Arrowhead ansd KC”s D is atrocious.

    BB will see how Denver defended KC and go from there.

    There’s plenty of film no on Mahomes, too, so I expect some fresh gadgetry from Andy Reid, so there’s that, but Brady will carve up that rebuilding defense and KC will be overwhelmed, especially if NE gets up 14-0 or something that 1st qtr.

    I realize people want to crown a new soup du jour team to convince themselves somehow, some way this is the year, but I watched Denver completely slow down the Chiefs offense and NE’s D is superior to Denver’s. Not debatable.

    This will be that game like last year in Mexico City where everyone wanted to badly for the upstart Raiders to win and be that new soup du jour team, but all it was, was yet another October game that sends NE on a long winning streak.

    KC will move the ball and score, but it won’t be more than what NE does with KC’s horrendous defense.

    34-21 Pats.

  16. PFT’s week 6 power Rankings: Jaguars #7, Cowboys #24. Naturally that means Cowboys beat Jaguars this week. Huh?

  17. The Raiders aren’t going to beat the Seahawks. They meet on a mutual field so no home field advantage. Both teams have a running game to pack to England, but Seahawks have a strong run defense and know Marshawn better than anyone. Russell Wilson is a better QB than Carr, but Carr has better weapons on the outside to throw to. Seahawks have the better defense. Seahawks win.

  18. Keenum is a one hit wonder ,

    He holds every passing record in major college football and STILL wasn’t drafted . Tell anybody anything ???

  19. .
    The Patriots-Chiefs game will be decided on which team can run the ball and control the clock. For the Patriots the game hinges on rookie Sony Michel. If he’s moving the chains and New England is scoring TDs in the red zone, then they have a chance.
    .

  20. Falcons over Bucs – Both struggling on defense and both WERE successful on offense but taking out “the magic” for a guy who has never played at that level will set the Bucs back..
    Fitz accuracy and anticipating throws made them great and JW has neither skills so the receivers return to struggling while the Falcons use this game to correct errors and right their path… 38-17

    Panthers over Redskins – Panthers are rested while Redskins coming off of a short week and a brutal lose… this game will be close… 28-24

  21. Florio’s take: Bill Belichick likes to take away what the opposing offense does best. Rarely does he face an offense that does everything best.

    —————–

    Really? 2001 Rams, Every Colts team from 2003-2009. KC are great, but it’s not the first unstoppable offense the Patriots have faced. The question isn’t the coaching in this one, it’s if the roster is good enough to execute the strategy to stop a team like this.

