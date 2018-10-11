Rae Carruth to be released from prison later this month

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 11, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
AP

Former Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth is getting out of prison later this month.

According to Spectrum News Charlotte, Carruth is scheduled to be released from the Sampson Correction Facility on Oct. 22, less than 18 years after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Carruth was convicted in 2001, after the 1999 shooting of his pregnant girlfriend.

Their son, Chancellor Lee Adams, will turn 19 in November. He was born with severe developmental disabilities, and Carruth has claimed he wants to rebuild a relationship with his son.

Carruth, a former first-rounder from Colorado, is now 44 years old.

18 responses to “Rae Carruth to be released from prison later this month

  3. POS. Hope he lives in an abandoned car trunk when he gets out. The one he hid in may still be around though hopefully rusted out.

  4. If you look at how our justice system punishes certain crimes vs others it really makes your head spin.

  He was born with severe developmental disabilities, and Carruth has claimed he wants to rebuild a relationship with his son.

    ——————————————————————————————

    As a father, I can say this without flinching…

    I hope you die on the car ride home from prison Rae. You never built anything. You ruined that kid’s life. I can’t believe you didn’t get killed in prison. A guard didn’t do their job.

  6. Hopefully his son wants nothing to do with him. He may be related biologically but he’s no father to him.

  8. I’m sorry for this offending some, but I love the death penalty. If you kill somebody (in this case killing one and severely injuring another) and there is zero doubt you did it or hired somebody, you should be killed back.

    Days later, not years later and you should never see daylight again.

  9. FanofSomeOtherTeam says:
    October 11, 2018 at 3:24 pm
    Ravens or Bengals?

    —————————

    Patriots. They haven’t had a murderer on their roster in a while

  12. Hopefully his son is sufficiently competent that he can refuse to see his father. In my book, you give up your parental rights when you murder the mother and cause catastrophic injuries to the son.

  13. eaglesmaina says:
    If you kill somebody and there is zero doubt you did it or hired somebody, you should be killed back. — Days later, not years later and you should never see daylight again.
    – – – – – – – – – – – –
    Couldn’t agree more. Cable TV and three square meals a day this clown absorbed for 18 years. Should have had a manhole cover dropped on his head from like 30 feet years ago.

  17. The mother of his child is dead only because of his actions. She stayed alive long enough to let the authorities know who murdered her. Apparently that was worth less than 20 years.

    And in it being the Neo-Confederacy, if his pregnant girlfriend had been white, I’m sure he would still be getting released. Sure he would…

  18. Carruth has claimed he wants to rebuild a relationship with his son, who he tried to kill.

    Googled some photos and the son, while obviously impaired by substantial disabilities looks to be a very happy person with his grandmother. Don’t let “dad” enter the picture and mess what he has up.

