Rae Carruth to be released from prison later this month

Former Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth is getting out of prison later this month.

According to Spectrum News Charlotte, Carruth is scheduled to be released from the Sampson Correction Facility on Oct. 22, less than 18 years after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Carruth was convicted in 2001, after the 1999 shooting of his pregnant girlfriend.

Their son, Chancellor Lee Adams, will turn 19 in November. He was born with severe developmental disabilities, and Carruth has claimed he wants to rebuild a relationship with his son.

Carruth, a former first-rounder from Colorado, is now 44 years old.