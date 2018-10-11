Report: Chargers signing K Mike Badgley with Caleb Sturgis hurting

Getty Images

The Chargers listed kicker Caleb Sturgis as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a quad injury and it seems there are concerns that he won’t be able to play against the Browns this weekend.

ESPN reports that the team is signing Mike Badgley to give themselves some insurance at the position. A corresponding move is not part of the report, but Sturgis is expected to remain on the roster and return to his role when he’s healthy.

Badgley went undrafted out of Miami after setting school records with 77 field goals and 403 points during his time with the Hurricanes. He spent preseason with the Colts and made all five field goals and all five extra points he attempted.

Sturgis is 9-of-12 on field goals and 8-of-12 on extra points so far this season.