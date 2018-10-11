Report: Custody battle responsible for David Irving’s absence from Cowboys

Getty Images

Defensive tackle David Irving‘s absence from the Dallas Cowboys over the last week is due to an ongoing custody dispute over his 5-year old daughter, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Irving was getting set to return from a four-game suspension and had joined the team for meetings and took part in practice last Wednesday. Since then, Irving has been dealing the custody issues that led to his absence from last week’s game against the Houston Texans.

Irving’s daughter, Zoe, was reportedly picked up at school last Friday by his ex-girlfriend, Angela Sanchez. The girl has remained with Sanchez ever since despite Irving being the parent that has primary custody.

The custody dispute is just one piece of an ongoing set of issues Irving is dealing with. Irving was served with a restraining order by Sanchez as she sought to regain custody of their daughter. Meanwhile, Irving angrily responded to the processor and allegedly contacted the processor with the documents in response.

Irving’s landlord also began the eviction process against him with a citation issued amidst the custody battle. Additionally, Irving and Sanchez were also in dispute over ownership of a vehicle.

The slew of issues has been the impetus for Irving’s absence from the Cowboys. The team expects Irving back with the team on Thursday.