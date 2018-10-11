Report: Grady Jarrett had Week One fine rescinded

Getty Images

The question of what constitutes a roughing the passer penalty has been a major topic over the first five weeks of the regular season, particularly ones that involve flags for a defender landing his body weight on top of the quarterback.

It didn’t take long for the issue to come up. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for it in the season opener and fined $20,054 the next week as a result.

Jarrett took issue with the call by saying that he made a “form tackle” on Nick Foles and added that he planned to appeal the league’s disciplinary action. It seems his argument was a successful one.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports that Jarrett’s fine has been rescinded. Other players who were flagged for similar reasons in subsequent games, including Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, have not been fined at all.

Jarrett did not play last Sunday against the Steelers because of an ankle injury. Falcons coach Dan Quinn left the door open for his return against Tampa this weekend, but Jarrett didn’t take part in practice on Wednesday.