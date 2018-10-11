Taylor Lewan returns to practice

Getty Images

The Titans got a key part of their offensive line back on the practice field Thursday.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan left last Sunday’s loss to the Bills early because of a foot injury and went for tests earlier this week. Lewan did not practice on Wednesday, but was on the field and going through drills when Thursday’s session got underway.

The team’s injury report will reveal his exact participation level, but any work would seem to bode well for his chances of getting on the field against the Ravens this Sunday as well.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebackers Will Compton and Robert Spillane were out of practice while linebacker Wesley Woodyard worked for the second straight day after sitting out last weekend.