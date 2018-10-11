Thursday morning one-liners

AP

Why the Bills signing QB Derek Anderson makes sense for rookie Josh Allen.

The Dolphins hope DE Cameron Wake is close to returning.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski thinks Boston fans can double-fist a baseball playoff game and theirs against the Chiefs.

Jets WR Robby Anderson is taking advantage of his second chance.

The Ravens hope former Patriots Cyrus Jones can become a trusted returner.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins is off to a typically dominant start.

The confidence is growing around the Browns’ locker room.

Steelers LB Vince Williams returned to practice.

Texans CB Shareece Wright is playing through pain.

More from Colts G Matt Slauson on the injury that could have been far more serious.

New Jaguars RB Jamaal Charles thinks he’s ready to make some plays.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is also a failed saxophone player.

The Broncos are looking cheap for not keeping a coveted free agent when they could have.

New Chiefs LB Nate Orchard has a chance to have a role quickly.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers is off to one of his best starts in years.

Raiders RB Doug Martin is taking his backup role in stride.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott says there’s no finger-pointing in their locker room.

Giants legend Michael Strahan knows Odell Beckham Jr. is walking a fine line.

The Eagles are still in the mix in the division despite their slow start.

Washington QB Alex Smith says players need to take a long look in the mirror.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack is getting used to his new town, and looking for furniture.

The Lions aren’t getting much out of their TE position after getting rid of Eric Ebron.

The Packers RB rotation is confounding to some.

Vikings NT Linval Joseph sees their defense improving.

The Falcons’s defense is near the bottom of the league, which happens when you lose three starters in the first three weeks.

Panthers DT Kawann Short was out of practice with an ankle injury.

Saints DE Marcus Davenport is showing improvement.

The Buccaneers are promoting Jameis Winston again.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen is ready to silence the crowd.

Rams CB Marcus Peters remains confident. #asexpected

The 49ers have a WR issue.

The Seahawks are experiencing the logistical issues of a trip to London.