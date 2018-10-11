Todd Bowles: “Small chance” Kacy Rodgers can coach this week against Colts

Getty Images

New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers will likely miss a second straight game while dealing with personal health issues.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday there is only a “small chance” that Rodgers will be able to return to the team for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“He took some tests,” Bowles said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “We’re waiting for results next week. He’s in good spirits.”

Rodgers returned to the team’s facility briefly on Wednesday but did not stay for practice. He had a medical appointment last week and missed the team’s final practice of the week on Friday before being forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Bowles took over the play-calling duties in Rodgers’ absence and will continue in that role until Rodgers can return.