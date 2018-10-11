Todd Haley settles his rap beef with Snoop Dogg

Getty Images

In a week which has given us Eli Manning vs. Lil Wayne, it’s worth remembering that sudden Browns advocate Snoop Dogg was never a Todd Haley fan.

But in proof that we can all build a bridge to put old rivalries behind us, we’re grateful to report all is good between them now.

Via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Haley had an eye out when Snoop Dogg visited the Browns yesterday.

“I got to make sure that he and I were all good,” Haley joked. “We had a couple of rough years there.”

That’s the radio version.

In 2014 when Haley was the offensive coordinator of Snoop’s original favorite team (the Steelers), the rapper made his disgust with Haley’s play-calls known.

“Man, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a new f–king offensive coordinator,” Snoop said then. “This guy sucks. Coach Tomlin, this is Snoop Dogg, man. Fire that mutherf–ker and get us a real offensive coordinator. We ain’t won a playoff game since we had that mutherf–ker. Sh-t.”

But the two had a chance to meet yesterday, and Haley declared this one over.

“Him being out there and saying that he is a part of the Dawg Pound, we are good now,” Haley said. “I can go back to listening to West Coast rap.”

Mostly, this makes us wish Ted Ginn played for the Browns, alongside Jarvis “Juice” Landry, just to see what Haley could draw up in honor of his new friend.