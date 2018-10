Getty Images

Every Thursday (or at least for the past two or three), PFT Live has featured a draft of the players, coaches, units, or teams that need to show something in the coming weekend.

This week’s “show me something” draft happened today, with Chris Simms and yours truly making four rounds of picks.

The full segment can be seen by checking out the video attached to this blurb. And you can vote on the winner by heading to Twitter.