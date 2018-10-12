49ers admit “obvious misses” in photo gallery of Packers games

Getty Images

A gallery of 48 of the greatest moments in the 49ers’ history against the Packers omitted three stellar performances by quarterback Colin Kaepernick against Green Bay. The 49ers have acknowledged the mistake.

“Unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery posted by our website team and we appreciate them being brought to our attention,” the team said in a statement. “The 49ers organization has tremendous respect and gratitude for the contributions Colin made to our team over the years. We have fond memories of those games and that should have been displayed on our website. This oversight does not properly reflect the appreciation our ownership and this team have for Colin.”

The 49ers were indeed supportive of Kaepernick’s efforts to bring light to social equality issues. It’s still unclear how or why the employee(s) who compiled the collection of photos decided to skip Kaepernick, who ran wild over the Packers in the 2012 postseason, threw for more than 400 yards against them in Week One of the next season, and capped that year by beating the Packers in one of the coldest games ever at Lambeau Field in the wild-card round.

Regardless, the 49ers have admitted that it shouldn’t have happened.