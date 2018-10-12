Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson said this week that he does not anticipate missing any time because of injury, but he hasn’t been officially ruled in for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said on Friday that the running back will be listed as questionable for the game. Peterson said he dislocated his shoulder in Monday night’s loss to the Saints and he’s also listed with ankle and knee injuries on this week’s injury report.

Peterson’s injury isn’t the only one to monitor in the backfield. Chris Thompson is also considered questionable due to a rib injury.

A pair of wide receivers — Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson — are in the same category, so there’s quite a bit to sort out on offense in the next few days.