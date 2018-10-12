Ben Roethlisberger to rest elbow during bye week

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted his elbow injury has been bothering him since the opener, and that it was affecting the way he threw last week.

So they’re going to give it a week off to see if that helps.

Via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Roethlisberger won’t throw during the coming bye week, which follows Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

“I don’t know that it’s completely healthy,” Fichtner said of that Roethlisberger’s right elbow. “But I don’t know that in any given season anyone — or any arm — is going to be completely healthy all the time.

“We try to do the right things to manage numbers of throws in the week, and I know that after this weekend he will get an extended rest and it will be good for him. But as far as being able to make throws, he can make the throws, and as far as practice, he can practice.”

Since injuring the elbow in the first game, Roethlisberger hasn’t practiced on a Wednesday since. He said the pain caused him to adjust his mechanics last week, but the results were poor, so he played through more pain in the second half to throw the way he’s accustomed to.

The Steelers can use the bye week to give Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph more work, but it’s clear that Roethlisberger’s health is their primary concern, and keeping him ready for the rest of a long season is the priority.