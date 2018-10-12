Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp look good to go for Sunday

Getty Images

The Rams’ high-powered offense suffered a couple of hits last Sunday when wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp suffered concussions.

Those losses didn’t stop the Rams from beating the Seahawks 33-31 to move to 5-0 and it looks like both players will be in the lineup as they try for their sixth win of the year.

Cooks and Kupp went from walkthrough participants on Wednesday to limited participants in Thursday’s practice before getting in a full practice session on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay said both players are waiting for final clearance to play against the Broncos, but neither one got injury designations on the final injury report of the week so they appear to be good to go.

They’ll face a Denver secondary that will be without cornerback Adam Jones. He’s been ruled out with a thigh injury.