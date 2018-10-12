Browns WR Derrick Willies fractured collarbone on Friday

Getty Images

The Browns won’t have wide receiver Derrick Willies in the lineup against the Chargers this weekend.

Willies broke his collarbone in Friday’s practice and will not play in Sunday’s game as a result. Further information about a return timeline will have to wait for further evaluation.

Willies made a key 39-yard catch in overtime of last Sunday’s victory over the Ravens. The undrafted rookie had three catches for 61 yards overall after not catching any passes in the first four games of the season.

The Browns are also without Rashard Higgins, who injured his knee during that win. Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rod Streater and sixth-round pick Damion Ratley are the healthy wideouts on the roster in Cleveland.