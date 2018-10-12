Cameron Wake doubtful, Ryan Tannehill questionable

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice Friday after fully participating earlier in the week. The team lists him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears with a right shoulder injury.

After not practicing all week, defensive end Cameron Wake is doubtful to play. He missed last week’s game and played 46 of 81 defensive snaps in Week Four against the Patriots.

Miami has a long status report, with nine other players joining Tannehill as questionable. The Dolphins added defensive end Charles Harris (calf) to the injury report Friday and list him as questionable, though he had a full practice Friday.

Linebacker Chase Allen (foot), defensive end Andre Branch (knee), tight end A.J. Derby (foot), receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), cornerback Bobby McCain (knee), safety T.J. McDonald (foot), receiver DeVante Parker (quadriceps) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (concussion) also are questionable.