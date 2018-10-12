Carson Wentz: It was a big win for us

Getty Images

The first three games of quarterback Carson Wentz‘s return to the Eagles lineup featured inconsistent play and a 1-2 record made it hard to feel too good about the team’s direction early this season.

Game No. 4 should leave everyone feeling better. The Eagles forced an early turnover, cashed in with a touchdown and never looked back in a 34-13 win over the Giants. Wentz was 26-of-36 for 278 yards and three touchdowns in a balanced offensive performance that also saw the Eagles run the ball 31 times.

Wentz said “it was a big win for us” and liked what getting on track against the Giants foreshadows about the near future.

“It’s huge,” Wentz said, via the team’s website. “Obviously being 3-3 is a heck of a lot better than being 2-4. Being 1-0 in the division, there’s definitely things we can build on. We can use it as momentum now and kind of point to some things and say, ‘Hey, this is who we are, don’t forget that, and build from here.'”

The Eagles will play their next three games at home and they have a bye week in the middle of that stretch, so they seem well situated to go on a run if their play from Thursday night remains the standard.