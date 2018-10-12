Chargers waive JJ Jones

Getty Images

The Chargers had to make room to add kicker Michael Badgley to the roster. They did so by waiving receiver JJ Jones.

Jones played three games for the Chargers this season, serving primarily as the team’s kickoff and punt returner.

He averaged 23 yards on three kickoff returns and 4.8 yards on five punt returns. Jones, 25, played three snaps on offense and 27 on special teams this season.

Los Angeles needed another kicker after Caleb Sturgis strained his quadriceps. The Chargers elected to carry two kickers until Sturgis is ready to return, which indicates it’s not a long-term injury.