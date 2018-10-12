Colts rule six out, but Anthony Castonzo set to return

Getty Images

The Colts still have one of the most ridiculous injury situations in the NFL, but they’re getting a key offensive part back this week.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, left tackle Anthony Castonzo is set to make his first start, after missing the first five games with a hamstring injury.

Castonzo was actually active last week but didn’t play, as he was there for emergency purposes. With him back, perhaps things will stabilize for them up front, though they still have more injuries than most teams.

The Colts have already ruled out six players: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle, defensive lineman Denico Autry, safety Matthias Farley, safety Clayton Geathers, and offensive lineman Denzelle Good.

They’re placing Farley on injured reserve, and promoting tight end Mo Alie-Cox from the practice squad.