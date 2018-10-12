David Irving expects to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Defensive lineman David Irving returned to practice for the Cowboys this week and he expects to see his first game action of the 2018 season as well.

Irving served a four-game suspension to start the year and had been on leave from the team since it ended while dealing with a custody battle. Irving did not want to talk about the custody issue, but did say he feels good and that he’s been told he’ll play about 10-15 snaps against the Jaguars.

“That’s what they say now but if it’s a close game, I know good and well [defensive coordinator Rod] Marinelli is going to be sending me out there and putting me through the ringer. I’m ready for it,” Irving said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

Irving had seven sacks in eight games for the Cowboys last year and Marinelli will be happy to have another pass rushing option at his disposal now that Irving’s extended absence from the team has come to an end.